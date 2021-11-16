BD to use Dutch technology tech for better agri yield

The farmers and food processors of Bangladesh are expected to benefit from Dutch expertise and technology following a recent visit to the Netherlands by a high-level government and business delegation, led by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque.

Bangladesh has ambitions to expand its fruit and vegetable exports and food processing capacity and hopes to emulate the success of the European country which is the largest fresh vegetable exporter in the world and the world's second largest exporter of agri-food products.

During the visit, Abdur Razzaque was accompanied by the ministry's Additional Secretary Dr. Ruhul Amin Talukder, Joint Secretary Farhana Iris, Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Marketing Mr. Mohammed Yousuf, Chief Scientific Officer of Horticulture Research Centre of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute Dr. Ferdouse Islam, and Dr. Jagot Chand Malaker and Rita Dey, Deputy Directors of the Department of Agriculture Extension.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer of Pran Foods; Parvez Saiful Islam, chief operating officer of Square Food and Beverage; Kazi Inam Ahmed, director of the Gemcon Group; Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of the Meghna Group of Industries; and FH Ansarey, managing director and CEO of ACI Agrolink were included to the mission. Jahangir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters Association, also joined the mission along with other MOA officials and representatives from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands, M Riaz Hamidullah, oversaw the planning of the mission.

Dr Razzaque met the Dutch Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tom de Bruijn, and the Dutch vice minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, a Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Bangladesh press release released in Dhaka said.

Speaking at the end of the official trip, agriculture minister said, "The mission was very successful and we have learned much about opportunities for technological support for increasing agricultural productivity and the processing value addition chain. To be competitive in the global market in terms of price, quality, and safety, I think it's important to keep updated with the latest technology and how we can take some of them back home to increase productivity."

He said, "Productivity here is very high and how they manage post-harvest handling is impressive. They produce many high value products. They also import some of the commodities - fresh vegetables, fresh fruits, flowers - and they export to different countries in the world, including Europe and the USA."

It was announced that there will be a trade mission from the Netherlands to Bangladesh by March next year. In addition, potato and onion experts from the Netherlands will train officials from the department of Agriculture Extension who will then train farmers.

MOA and Wageningen University and Research will sign a letter of intent that will include PhD and masters degree places and scholarships. The delegation is now starting a mission to the United Kingdom.

FAO Representative in Bangladesh, Robert D Simpson said: "Through Hand-in-Hand, FAO is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture to understand market priorities over the next 10 to 20 years and to formulate investment strategies that will help transform the agriculture sector to be more productive and meet future nutritional and economic needs.

"The Netherlands is a world leader in fruit and vegetable exports and food processing, and very efficient in terms of agricultural productivity. The country has been a strong supporter of food safety, water resources management and agricultural development in Bangladesh for many decades. The connections made and knowledge shared during this mission is a great opportunity for continued exchange and partnership, bringing new opportunities for farmers, food businesses, and agricultural students."





