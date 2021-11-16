Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Thai economy shrinks, hopes for tourism-led recovery

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

BANGKOK, Nov 15: Thailand's economy shrank in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, but hopes for a gradual recovery are picking up after the kingdom's reopening to foreign tourists this month.
The country last year suffered its worst performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, with a 6.1 percent economic contraction.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said, blaming it on Covid restrictions.
"The measures to control the outbreak affected the economic activities," said Danucha Pichayana, secretary general of the board of the NESDC, on Monday during a news conference.
A coronavirus outbreak in April this year saw the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant, which led to reimposing tough restrictions on services and restaurants.
According to NESDC data, the food service and accommodation sector shrank 18.6 percent July-September because of "a decrease in domestic tourism and household spending".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia unveils its 22nd anniversary Logo
BCBL holds business review meeting
Premier Bank opens seven new sub-branches
SIBL opens new sub branch at Basabo
CPA Bill to stop port pollution placed in parliament
Emirates to invest $1b to expand its freighter capacity
Shamima Nargis new BDBL chairperson
Rice silo, premix caramel factory construction begins at N’ganj CSD


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft