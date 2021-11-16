Thai economy shrinks, hopes for tourism-led recovery

BANGKOK, Nov 15: Thailand's economy shrank in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, but hopes for a gradual recovery are picking up after the kingdom's reopening to foreign tourists this month.

The country last year suffered its worst performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, with a 6.1 percent economic contraction.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said, blaming it on Covid restrictions.

"The measures to control the outbreak affected the economic activities," said Danucha Pichayana, secretary general of the board of the NESDC, on Monday during a news conference.

A coronavirus outbreak in April this year saw the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant, which led to reimposing tough restrictions on services and restaurants.

According to NESDC data, the food service and accommodation sector shrank 18.6 percent July-September because of "a decrease in domestic tourism and household spending". -AFP





