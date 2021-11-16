Video
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Business

Walton runs Covid vaccination at its Chandra factory

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Covid-19 vaccination programme has started at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL), the country's largest electronics, electrical and IT devices manufacturing industries.
WHIL Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Alam Sarker inaugurated the vaccination programme at Walton factory premises at Chandra in Gazipur on Thursday morning.
Among others, WHIL Senior Executive Directors Yeasir Al Imran and Mohsin Sardar, Executive Director Anwarul Islam and First Senior Deputy Operative Director Tanvir Ahmed were also present.
Covid-19 vaccination program is being carried out across the country to prevent epidemics by ensuring public health protection from corona infection. The sooner most people in the country are vaccinated, the faster the corona infection will decrease.
To further accelerate the government's effortsm, Walton initiated the COVID-19 vaccination programme to bring its large number large number large number of personnel under the corona vaccine      coverage.
Walton authorities said, the vaccination program will run from 10 am to 4 pm every day except holidays. The Gazipur Civil Surgeon's Office is assisting in this activity.
Yasir Al Imran said, "We always give priority to the employee's health. It is possible to keep the factory running only if they are healthy. All the employees of Walton factory will be brought under the 100 percent immunization program. Walton employees are spontaneously participating in vaccination activities. One and a half thousand factory workers were vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 on the first day of the program on Saturday. Walton plans to bring 2,500 workers daily under the vaccination.


