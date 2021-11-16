Video
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:11 AM
CVC Finance to collaborate with Intercloud Ltd

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

CVC Finance Limited; a rapidly expanding and forward-looking financial institution has recently inked an agreement with Brilliant Cloud for cloud computing services, says a press release.
Brilliant Cloud is the first company in Bangladesh to provide public cloud services, as well as Data, VAS, PBX, SMS and Internet facilities. Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of CVC Finance Limited and Hasibur Rashid, Chief Marketing Officer - Inter Cloud Ltd, were seen among others during the signing ceremony held at CVC Finance's head office in Banani, Dhaka.
Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of CVC Finance Limited said "This technological collaboration is a milestone in the finance industry, a new footprint has been formed in the cloud computing services arena in Bangladesh."


