Italy keen to invest in BD leather industry

Italian ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata said his country is keen to invest in Bangladesh's leather industry. He made the remark during a meeting with chairman of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) Mushtaq Hasan at BSIC headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

After the meeting, BSIC chairman said that the Italian ambassador has expressed deep interest in producing biofertilizer and electricity from solid waste from Bangladesh's leather industry, said a press release.

Bangladesh and Italy will work together to manage solid waste in the leather industry, he said in the connection.

Italian Ambassador said `Bangladesh has good environment for investment. We want to invest here. "Italy will work to transfer green technology in between the two countries, increase Italian investment in Bangladesh and develop bilateral relations in future", he added.

Among others, additional secretary Kazi Shakhawat Hossain, members of BSCIC Board of Directors and senior officials of the organizations were present on the occasion.












