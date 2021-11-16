Trading begins on new Beijing Stock Exchange

BEIJING, Nov 15: A new Chinese stock exchange focused on SMEs began trading in Beijing on Monday, boosting support for smaller-scale firms as economic growth slows and Beijing cracks down on domestic tech giants.

More than 80 companies started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which is expected to complement two main bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen by catering to smaller enterprises, which have long faced difficulty getting funding from banks.

Chinese media reported Monday that shares of 10 newly listed companies on the exchange rose by more than 60 percent, triggering temporary suspensions.

Auto parts maker Henan Tongxin Transmission Co made the biggest gains, surging about 494 percent by the close, and media reported that the 10 new stocks rose an average of almost 200 percent from their issue prices.

But the 71 other firms migrated from an existing board posted mixed performances.

Stocks will not be allowed to rise or fall more than 30 percent in a single trading day on the exchange, although earlier reports said there would be no cap for the first day of listing.

The new exchange is vital for "improving financial support for SMEs, as well as promoting innovation-driven development", Yi Huiman, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at an opening ceremony.

The new exchange follows the 2019 launch of a Nasdaq-style board focused on science and technology listings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. -AFP





