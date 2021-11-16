Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trading begins on new Beijing Stock Exchange

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BEIJING, Nov 15: A new Chinese stock exchange focused on SMEs began trading in Beijing on Monday, boosting support for smaller-scale firms as economic growth slows and Beijing cracks down on domestic tech giants.
More than 80 companies started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which is expected to complement two main bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen by catering to smaller enterprises, which have long faced difficulty getting funding from banks.
Chinese media reported Monday that shares of 10 newly listed companies on the exchange rose by more than 60 percent, triggering temporary suspensions.
Auto parts maker Henan Tongxin Transmission Co made the biggest gains, surging about 494 percent by the close, and media reported that the 10 new stocks rose an average of almost 200 percent from their issue prices.
But the 71 other firms migrated from an existing board posted mixed performances.
Stocks will not be allowed to rise or fall more than 30 percent in a single trading day on the exchange, although earlier reports said there would be no cap for the first day of listing.
The new exchange is vital for "improving financial support for SMEs, as well as promoting innovation-driven development", Yi Huiman, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at an opening ceremony.
The new exchange follows the 2019 launch of a Nasdaq-style board focused on science and technology listings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank Asia unveils its 22nd anniversary Logo
BCBL holds business review meeting
Premier Bank opens seven new sub-branches
SIBL opens new sub branch at Basabo
CPA Bill to stop port pollution placed in parliament
Emirates to invest $1b to expand its freighter capacity
Shamima Nargis new BDBL chairperson
Rice silo, premix caramel factory construction begins at N’ganj CSD


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft