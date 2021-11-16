Video
Stocks back to gaining tracks after a day of slump

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks returned to gaining tracks on Monday after a day of slump, with the participation of large number of investors mainly smaller ones, whose prompt transactions pulled up the indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 11.29 points or 0.16 per cent to 6,941, after losing over 65 points in the previous day. Two other indices -- the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 3.55 points 2,659 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 0.07 point to 1,465 at thje close of the trading.
Turnover  also rose to Tk 14.21, up 27 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.11 billion.
Losers, however, took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 373 issues traded, 227 declined, 115 advanced and 31 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (ASPI) rose 29 points to 20,323 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 19 points to close at 12,215.
Of the issues traded, 164 declined, 104 advanced and14 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 13.04 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 457 million.


