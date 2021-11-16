

bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib to 45 schools

Marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, bKash has taken the initiative of distributing graphic novel series to 500 schools across the country, says a press release.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib,' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' (The Unfinished Memoirs).

BSK is an organization well known for enlightening minds. After the publication of the next editions of the graphic novel, bKash will further expand the program to more schools and the existing ones.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh and Humayun Kabir, Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash, handed over the books to the school representatives at Mymensingh Shilpakala Academy Auditorium recently.

Presided over by renowned cultural personality Khairul Alam Sabuj, Mymensingh City Corporation Secretary Rajeeb Kumar Sarkar and Joint Director (program) of BishwoShahittoKendroMesbah Uddin Ahmed Sumon were also present at the event.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.

Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 45 schools of Mymensingh, which means a total of 1800 books have been distributed. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time. Earlier, 5,400 copies of the graphic novel were distributed to 135 schools of Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Barishal division.

The relationship of bKash with book donation is notable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. These books have benefited 2.6 million readers till now.

In addition, bKash has collected books from readers, writers, and visitors of the Bangla Academy Book Fair in the last two years. Combining the books collected from this and also donated by bKash itself, bKash has distributed 22,500 books to the organizations and libraries for underprivileged children and general readers. The MFS provider has been offering cashback at the book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books. bKash has also been working with Bangla Academy as the key sponsor of Ekushey Book Fair for the previous four years.





