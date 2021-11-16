Bangladesh Patent Bill, 2021 placed in JS

The Bangladesh Patent Bill, 2021 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Sunday with a provision of inserting time befitting rules and regulations in the law repealing the existing Patent and Design Act.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun placed the bill in the House with JS Speaker Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Later, the bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Industries for scrutiny. Besides, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed reports on the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Bankers' Book Evidence Bill 2021.

Chairmen of respective parliamentary standing committees of the ministries concerned also placed separate reports on the Highways Bill, 2021, the Mongla Port Authority Bill, 2021, the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 and the Special Security Force (SSF) Bill, 2021 in the House. -BSS









