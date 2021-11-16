Video
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Business

S Korea keen to lend $100m soft loan to Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

South Korea wants to lend Bangladesh a US$100 million credit at low interest to revive the country's corona hit economy. This is equivalent to Tk8.6 billion in Bangladesh currency.
The country has expressed interest in financing a project jointly with several donor groups for the economic development of Bangladesh. The Seoul-based English daily The Korea Herald told this quoting South Korean news agency Yonhap on Monday (November 15th).
According to the South Korean Ministry of Finance, the Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will offer the low-interest loan of $100 million for the implementation of a $700 million (approximately Tk60 billion) project in Bangladesh.
According to Korean media reports, the Asian Development Bank is providing $250 million, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is providing $250 million and OPEC's International Development Fund is providing $100 million to the project. However, no details were given about the project.
South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 to assist developing countries in improving basic infrastructure. However, this is the first time that EDCF and AIIB are jointly financing a project in a developing country like Bangladesh.


