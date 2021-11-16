Video
Nahida five-for leads Bangladesh series sweep of Zimbabwe

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akhter claimed her maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh Women whitewashed Zimbabwe in three-match ODI series, winning the third and final game by seven wickets at Bulawayo.
Having swept the series, Bangladesh in fact prepared them well for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier.
Bangladesh won the first game by eight wickets and second one by nine wickets.
Nahida finished her 10-over quota in bowling with 5-21 as Bangladesh dismissed Zimbabwe for 72 runs 27.2 overs. Fairha Trishna who made her debut with this match and Rumana Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece to complement Nahida's effort.
Sharne Mayers was the only batter from Zimbabwe to reach the double digit figure and in fact made more than 50 percent runs of team's total as she scored 39 off 61, hitting four boundaries.
Opener Murshida Khatun led the charge, hitting 39 not out as Bangladesh reached the winning target with 74-3 in 18.2 overs. Captain Nigar Sultan made 12 while Nuzhat Tasnian chipped-in-with 10. The three-match series was the part of Bangladesh's practice campaign for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, which will also be held in Zimbabwe.
The tournament will be played between November 21 and December 5, with three spots up for grabs for the ODI World Cup scheduled for next March-April in New Zealand.
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Qualifier on November 21.     -BSS


