Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:09 AM
Sports

Aussies send Ashes warning with T20 triumph

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, NOV 15: Australia hailed the nation's maiden Twenty20 triumph as "the ultimate World Cup heist" Monday, revelling in the team regaining their "mojo" heading into a blockbuster Ashes series against old enemy England.
Lifting the trophy for the first time was an ominous signal ahead of the five-Test Ashes series, which starts in Brisbane on December 8, something not lost on Australian media.
"England beware! Australian cricket has got its mojo back," screamed The Australian newspaper.
"To say that Australia's stunning T20 World Cup win will have no bearing on the Ashes is to underestimate the rousing mental euphoria generated by such a win.    -AFP


