Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:09 AM
Home Sports

Four-Nation Football Championship

Bangladesh wants to play final winning today’s match

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan talking to media in presence of coach M�rio Lemos on Monday ahead of the last group match against Sri Lanka in the Four-Nation football championship.

Bangladesh national football team is in need of a single point only from the match against the host Sri Lanka today (Tuesday) at 9:30 pm in the Four-Nation football championship at Colombo Racecourse Stadium in the Sri Lanka capital.
Though the boys need only one point, M�rio Lemos the Portuguese head coach of Bangladesh was longing for full three points from the match and wanted to see the boys playing the final with a win in the Tuesday match. On the other hand, the Lankans too were hoping to secure the final winning the match.
Among the four competitors, FIFA's 187th ranked Bangladesh is leading the point table with four points. The boys played a 1-1 draw with 199th ranked Seychelles and defeated 156th ranked the Maldives by 2-1. Having the same points, Seychelles boys are in second place. But, 204th ranked Sri Lanka and the Maldives, both the rivals have a little chance to play the final as both the opponents have one point each.
In the other group match, Seychelles and the Maldives will meet at 4:30 pm at the same venue. The last two matches of the group today will decide the finalist.




