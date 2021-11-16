Rizwan keen to continue his form against Bangladesh



Pakistan's Hasan Ali (2R) stretches with teammates during a training session ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 15, 2021. photo: AFP

In this calendar year in T20 cricket, Rizwan has already amassed 1033 runs in just 23 matches, averaging a staggering 86.08. His avalanche of runs included one century and 10 half-centuries and having done so, he became the first players in this format of cricket to score over 1000 runs in a calendar year.

"I'm happy that I have scored the most runs in the calendar year. But I'm more delighted that I was able to secure this record for my country. I would like to mention that Richard Pybus, Inzamam ul Haq and Shahid Aslam have played a vital role in this journey. Mathew Hayden's advises will surely prove themselves useful for all the batters of Pakistan cricket team," Rizwan said in a recorded video message on Monday.

The opening batter would join the side in practice tomorrow after missing Monday's session.

Ahead of the crucial semifinal game, Rizwan was put into ICU for his severe chest pain but he recovered in surprising manner to play the game and scored highest 52 ball-67 for the country, though it couldn't win the game.

"I am feeling quite well now and will surely go for the training session tomorrow," Rizwan said.

The hard-hitter expected a spin-friendly wicket even though Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed urged for a sporting wicket.

"We have seen in the recent past that the conditions here favors the spinners. The ball gets spin and grip here."

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and senior player Shoaib Malik are all set to join Pakistan squad in Dhaka tomorrow (Monday) after a break following the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Pakistan team though arrived in Bangladesh, just a day after their semifinal defeat to eventual T20 World Cup champion Australia, Babar and Malik stayed back in Dubai for a holiday.

Pakistan however had already started their practice session in Dhaka for the upcoming three-match T20 International series. They will also play two Tests here, which is the part of World Test Championship (WTC). -BSS









