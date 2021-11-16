Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Murder Of Shahid At Shyamoli

Suspected killers Saiful, Zakir arrested in city

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested two accused, including the mastermind, in a case filed over the murder of Anwar Shahid, a former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI).
The arrested were identified as Mohammad Saiful Islam, 26, and Zakir Hossain, 37, according to RAB.
The information was gleaned from Zakir Hossain, who planned the murder, and Saiful, who carried out the attack in city's Shyamoli area following their arrest in a case over the killing, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of RAB's media wing, said on Monday. Zakir and Saiful are both natives of Dinajpur, where Shahid was stationed for 15 years. Zakir owed the money to Shahid, while Saiful works at his accomplice's warehouse.
Shahid was stabbed around 7:00pm on Thursday at Holyland alley at Shyamoli in the capital. He succumbed to his injuries around 11:00pm that night at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
"Zakir revealed in initial interrogation that he got acquainted with Shahid when he was posted in Dinajpur and later became close friends."
"Zakir played the role of a middleman when Shahid purchased land. Zakir also took loans from Shahid at different times, which accumulated to Tk 1.2 million," Moin said, adding that the two remained in touch after Shahid retired and arrived in Dhaka.
A year ago Zakir, who is a drug addict, sought Shahid's assistance in acquiring Tk 2 million by mortgaging his rice warehouse. Shahid, however, declined to help and proceeded to press for repayment of the money he owed, said Moin. "Zakir often needed money to buy drugs and gave money to Saiful at times."
CCTV footage from the area of the murder showed a masked man wearing a cap wandering on the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket. When the victim entered the alley from the Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing.
The loan was a secret, according to Moin. They made another attempt to kill Shahid 'three or four months ago,' but failed due to untoward circumstances.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspected killers Saiful, Zakir arrested in city
US Embassy hands over 18 freezer trucks to BD
BNP starts protest with leaflet distribution
Hasibur aka Ghalib arrested in city
Judgment deferred in Model Tinni murder case
BD plans to import huge petroleum fuel amid global market volatility
BB's digital financial service revolutionised banking sector: Atiur Rahman
Bangladesh Narimukti Kendra organizes a programme on the Supreme Court


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft