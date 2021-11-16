Suspected killers Saiful, Zakir arrested in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested two accused, including the mastermind, in a case filed over the murder of Anwar Shahid, a former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI).

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Saiful Islam, 26, and Zakir Hossain, 37, according to RAB.

The information was gleaned from Zakir Hossain, who planned the murder, and Saiful, who carried out the attack in city's Shyamoli area following their arrest in a case over the killing, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of RAB's media wing, said on Monday. Zakir and Saiful are both natives of Dinajpur, where Shahid was stationed for 15 years. Zakir owed the money to Shahid, while Saiful works at his accomplice's warehouse.

Shahid was stabbed around 7:00pm on Thursday at Holyland alley at Shyamoli in the capital. He succumbed to his injuries around 11:00pm that night at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

"Zakir revealed in initial interrogation that he got acquainted with Shahid when he was posted in Dinajpur and later became close friends."

"Zakir played the role of a middleman when Shahid purchased land. Zakir also took loans from Shahid at different times, which accumulated to Tk 1.2 million," Moin said, adding that the two remained in touch after Shahid retired and arrived in Dhaka.

A year ago Zakir, who is a drug addict, sought Shahid's assistance in acquiring Tk 2 million by mortgaging his rice warehouse. Shahid, however, declined to help and proceeded to press for repayment of the money he owed, said Moin. "Zakir often needed money to buy drugs and gave money to Saiful at times."

CCTV footage from the area of the murder showed a masked man wearing a cap wandering on the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket. When the victim entered the alley from the Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing.

The loan was a secret, according to Moin. They made another attempt to kill Shahid 'three or four months ago,' but failed due to untoward circumstances.