Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US Embassy hands over 18 freezer trucks to BD

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy on Monday handed over 18 brand new freezer trucks to Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
The Embassy's Acting Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) William Dowers and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn Stevens handed over the brand new freezer trucks to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque, MP, as part of the ongoing US support to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Bangladesh, US Embassy release said on Monday.
The United States purchased 18 trucks to help Bangladesh establish a dedicated fleet of specialized cold-chain vehicles to deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the country, it said.
The total US government Covid-19 assistance to Bangladesh exceeds US$121 million, the release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspected killers Saiful, Zakir arrested in city
US Embassy hands over 18 freezer trucks to BD
BNP starts protest with leaflet distribution
Hasibur aka Ghalib arrested in city
Judgment deferred in Model Tinni murder case
BD plans to import huge petroleum fuel amid global market volatility
BB's digital financial service revolutionised banking sector: Atiur Rahman
Bangladesh Narimukti Kendra organizes a programme on the Supreme Court


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft