US Embassy hands over 18 freezer trucks to BD

The US Embassy on Monday handed over 18 brand new freezer trucks to Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The Embassy's Acting Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) William Dowers and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn Stevens handed over the brand new freezer trucks to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque, MP, as part of the ongoing US support to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Bangladesh, US Embassy release said on Monday.

The United States purchased 18 trucks to help Bangladesh establish a dedicated fleet of specialized cold-chain vehicles to deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the country, it said.

The total US government Covid-19 assistance to Bangladesh exceeds US$121 million, the release said.











