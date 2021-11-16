Video
Home Back Page

Price Rise of Essentials

BNP starts protest with leaflet distribution

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The BNP on Monday inaugurated their leaflet distribution programme in the capital in protest against the price rise of essential commodities including kerosene, diesel and gas.
The Dhaka City North and South units of BNP started the programme at 10:50am on Monday in front of the party's central office at Naya Paltan in the capital.
The BNP leaders and activists completed the programme within 13 minutes although there was no obstruction from the law enforcement agencies.
The party has decided to distribute about 60 million leaflets across the country from November 15 to 19.
After top leaders of the city North and South units of BNP came out of the party's central office, Amanullah Aman and Abdus Salam, convenors of the city's North and South units respectively, spoke in front of the media for eight minutes. Then they distributed leaflets for five minutes.
The programme ended within around 130 metres from the office. They handed over leaflets to three rickshaw pullers, three roadside shop owners and two pedestrians.
Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka City (South) BNP, told the media, "Lower and middle class people are suffering due to rising commodity prices. The government also increased bus fares by arranging a fake strike with the transport owners and workers organizations."
"Protesting this injustice to the people of the country, BNP started arranging different programmes. Leaflet distribution is one of them," Salam added.  
He further called on the people to protest against the government and said, "If you do not protest, the oppression of people of all walks of life will increase. We are distributing leaflets today so that people of all walks of life are united."
Amanullah Aman, convener of Dhaka City (North) BNP, said, "Today Dhaka City North and South units started the leaflet distribution programme. After that every allied organization of BNP will carry out the programme all over the country."


