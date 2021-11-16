BB's digital financial service revolutionised banking sector: Atiur Rahman

Depicting the significant progress made by the Bangladesh Bank, former governor Dr Atiur Rahman said digitization has been the key to Bangladesh central bank's success in bringing a significant revolution in the development of the banking sector.

He further said ISS (Integrated Supervision System) has ensured effective and efficient monitoring by the central bank and initiative like automated cheque processing, National Payment Switch, BEFTN and RTGS has enhanced speed as well as reliability of banking services.

While presenting keynote paper, he said this at a seminar titled, 'In search of sustainable finance for inclusive development' organized by the Centre for Advanced Research in Social Sciences at the Lecture Theatre on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.

Prof Dr Zia Rahman, Director of the centre and Chairman of the Department of Criminology, presided over the seminar while Dr M Masrur Reaz, Chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh, addressed the programme.

Stressing the success of Bangladesh Bank, Prof Atiur Rahman said digital financial service (online banking, mobile financial services and agent banking) has revolutionized access to finance in Bangladesh.

Depicting the outcome of Bangladesh Bank's digital service revolution, Prof Atiur Rahman said, "Between 2013 and 2018, there have been 7 per cent increase in number of bank branches per 100 thousand persons (from 8.02 to 8.58), 68 per cent increase in number of ATM machines per 100,000 persons (from 4.81 to 8.07), 257 per cent increase in number of mobile money agents per 100,000 persons (from 187 to 667), 300 per cent increase in number of mobile money accounts per 1,000 persons (from 45 to 178) and 661 per cent increase in mobile money transactions per 1,000 persons."

He remarked Bangladesh Bank as an agent of sustainable economic development.

"Green Financing funds and policy of Bangladesh Bank will surely reinforce longer-term climate-friendly initiatives of GOB," he added.

As part of the green financing, Bangladesh Bank adopts a refinance scheme for 52 green products worth TK 200 crore and a technology development fund to support green technology development worth Tk 1,000 crore.

He also pointed out some initiatives to be taken for the augmentation of the developmental central banking such as making digital infrastructure and access to internet cheaper and sustainable, requiring a policy environment focusing on customer benefits, encouraging innovations, sharing international experiences, gaining and maintaining customer confidence and investing more in digital finance infrastructure by the central bank with support from the government.

Echoing the same, Dr Masrur Reaz said Bangladesh Bank is pioneering central bank in Asia and in many other regions in the world in developing both digital finance and green finance.

Dr Masrur said more and better job have to be ensured to step into upper middle-income country by 2030.

"The development of the country will be obstructed if we can't create quality and productive job," he added.

