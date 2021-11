Bangladesh Narimukti Kendra organizes a programme on the Supreme Court











Bangladesh Narimukti Kendra organizes a programme on the Supreme Court premises in the capital on Monday in protest against the controversial observation by the judge during pronouncement of the verdict in the case over double rape at Raintree Hotel in the capital. The protesters also demanded introduction of uniform civil code and scraping of the Section 155 (4) of the Evidence Act. photo : Observer