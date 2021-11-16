

Court accepts drug case against Pori Moni

After taking cognizance of the case, the court also fixed December 14 for hearing on charge framing against her in the case.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after scrutinizing the case dockets and other relevant documents.

The others accused are - Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

On October 4, the Criminal Investigation Department of police submitted the charge sheet against the actress.

CID inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal, the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The CID officer claimed that Kabir was the supplier of the drug to the actress and Ashraful was arrested along with Pori Moni during the raid. Pori Moni was arrested a few weeks after she had filed a case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood and some others accusing them of trying to rape and kill her at Boat Club in Dhaka.

RAB raided her Banani residence on August 4 and seized foreign liquors and drugs like LSD and meth. RAB filed the case against Pori Moni under the Narcotics Control Act with the Banani police station.

She was placed on remand in police custody for seven days in three phases.













