Controversial Judge came to court but left unnoticed

Though Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 on Sunday came to court but she did not take to her seat. There is no trial proceeding in the tribunal, assistant public prosecutor (APP) Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange told the Daily Observer.

The APP said the judge came to court at 8.30am, later she left her chamber unnoticed, no case was hearing on Sunday. At 9.30am Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain ordered her not to function any

judicial works.

At the same time, a letter was sent from the Supreme Court to attach the judge concerned to the Law Ministry.









