Khaleda shifted to CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal medical team member Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said that the BNP Chairperson is getting treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"Madam (Khaleda Zia) is sick. That's why she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She is now receiving treatment at the CCU," AZM Zahid told the Daily Observer.

Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital on October 12 due to frequent fever. After 28 days of treatment, she was taken to her Gulshan home on November 8. She was again taken to Evercare Hospital for a checkup on Saturday night and was admitted to the hospital on the advice of the medical board.

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering for some time from arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung ailments and eye problems.

On Nov 7, the BNP chairperson returned home after a 26-day stay in Evercare Hospital for treatment.








