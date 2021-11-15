Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaleda shifted to CCU

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal medical team member Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said that the BNP Chairperson is getting treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
"Madam (Khaleda Zia) is sick. That's why she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She is now receiving treatment at the CCU," AZM Zahid told the Daily Observer.
Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital on October 12 due to frequent fever. After 28 days of treatment, she was taken to her Gulshan home on November 8. She was again taken to Evercare Hospital for a checkup on Saturday night and was admitted to the hospital on the advice of the medical board.
The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering for some time from arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung ailments and eye problems.
On Nov 7, the BNP chairperson returned home after a 26-day stay in Evercare Hospital for treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consultant appointment soon
Health rules like wearing of masks and maintenance
Controversial Judge came to court but left unnoticed
Khaleda shifted to CCU
Fare anarchy making dent in passengers’ pockets
Covid: 4 more die, 223 new cases recorded
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to join Victory Day celebration
Dhaka wants inclusive Indian Ocean, not under unilateral dominance


Latest News
Deer hides, venison seized in Barguna
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
PM returns home today
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft