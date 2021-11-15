Fare anarchy making dent in passengers’ pockets

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association has recently declared to put an end to the sitting-only and gate-lock services in the Dhaka city but bus owners and workers are not following it.

In defiance of the decision of the owners association they are still taking excess fare from passengers.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Road Transport Worker's Federation jointly organized a press conference at the association's Dhaka office last Wednesday over the hike of bus fare.

At the press conference, Transport Owners Association's Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said, "Regularly some allegations of overcharging passengers in the name of sitting-only and gate-lock services come to us."

"There will be no sitting-only or gate-lock services in the capital from Sunday (yesterday)," he added.

However, visiting various

parts of the city it was found that almost all transport workers and owners were charging extra fare violating the owners association's decisions.

Commuters are being victim of overcharging and sometimes they are engaged in altercation with bus conductors.

Even, the bus conductors did not follow the government-fixed additional bus fare. They totally ignored the 'Tk 2.15 per kilometer' rate much to the disappointment of passengers.

Md Tonmoy, a banker of the Dhaka Bank, told the Daily Observer, "I have got into a bus of Bkash Paribahan from Manik Mia Avenue for Kakoli, Banani. The distance between the two places is six kilometers and bus fare is Tk 12.90 in accordance to the new fare rate. I gave the bus conductor Tk15. But, he forced me to pay Tk 30."

Sheikh Solaiman Ahmed, a junior officer of a private bank, was forced to pay a bus fare of Tk 20 from Shapla Chattar in Motijheel to Kamalapur railway station Saturday night.

He boarded a bus of the 'Midline' bus service that runs between Mohammadpur to Basabo.

When the conductor came to collect the fare, he first paid Tk5. The conductor refused to take Tk 5 and he demanded Tk 20 from Solaiman.

At one stage, passenger Solaiman entered into a brawl with the conductor and finally he had to give in.

Millions of people commuting daily in the capital are now victims of whims of transport workers. No public transport in the city is following the government fixed fare. Transports are still trying to justify their fare anarchy in the name of 'sitting', 'special sitting' and 'gate-lock' services.

Shawkat Ali, a hospital staff, has to make a 6.2-km bus journey to Shahbag from College Gate every day. According to the new government rate, the bus fare for this distance is Tk 15 and 50 paisa. But, he has to pay Tk 30 in Transilva and Dishari Paribahan buses which are almost double.

Although the minimum fare fixed by the government is Tk 8, most buses charge minimum fare of Tk 15.

Regarding the regular fare anarchy and harassment of passengers in the city bus services, a Director of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), told this correspondent with anonymity, "Vehicles that are charging extra fare in front of our mobile court are being fined."

However, such fines are unusual, he said, adding that 'our magistrates will not be at every stop'.

Later, BRTA Director Enforcement Sarwar Alam said, "If any complaint is received, action will be taken. If necessary, crackdown will be launched to stop the extra fare."

BRTA officials said they would take action after receiving complaints from passengers, but passengers have no idea where to lodge complaints.

There is no publicity in this regard. Besides, no instructions have been given to any bus as to where the passengers have to lodge their complaints.

Bangladesh Jatry Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, "Too many extra passengers are carried in a sitting bus. On the one hand, there is anarchy in charging fare and on the other hand they are carrying extra passengers."

"Although, passengers protest it they are not getting any cooperation from the administration, owners and workers' organizations, BRTA or police. At one point, the passengers are forced to surrender to the anarchy," he added.







