Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:15 PM
Covid: 4 more die, 223 new cases recorded

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,922. Some 223 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,572,501.   
Besides, 212 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.71 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to
1,536,515, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.14 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.84 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 19,517 samples.
Of the four deceased, one was a man and three were women. Of them, three died in Dhaka division, and one in Chattogram division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,868 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,044 were women.
Around 51.30 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 32.80 million have taken both doses.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.1 million lives and infected over 253 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 229 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


