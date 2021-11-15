Video
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to join Victory Day celebration

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to join the celebration programme of 'Victory Day' on 16 December, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.
"President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit Dhaka around December 16-17 to take part in the celebration of 50 years of Victory Day on 16 December," Momen told a
media briefing on Sunday at his office.
Kovind's visit was discussed during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran earlier.
Dhaka believes Kovind's visit as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip in March will further deepen ties between Bangladesh and India as both sides are keen to take the relationship to the next level.
"Kovind's visit, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Dhaka in March, will further expand ties between Bangladesh and India across sectors -- from defense to connectivity to trade and investments," Foreign Minister Momen said.
Indian Prime Minister Norendra Modi visited Bangladesh in March to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho', the birth centenary of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, and 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War.


