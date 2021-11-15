Dhaka wants inclusive Indian Ocean, not under unilateral dominance

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that Bangladesh wants to see the Indian Ocean as open, free and inclusive area and not under a single dominance.

"The Indian Ocean is a huge matter ... we have a policy that the Indian Ocean will be open, free, and inclusive and we do not want to see a single dominance here," AK Abdul Momen told the media at a curtain raiser briefing on Sunday prior to the meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) at his office.

Dhaka is set to host the 21st Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on Wednesday.

"In total, around 80 delegates are coming to Dhaka to participate in the meetings and they all are expected to meet our Hon'ble Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina)," Dr Momen said.

Dr Momen said Dhaka expects that the IORA would chalk out its own vision of the Indo-Pacific, a vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and shared prosperity for all.

"So that we promote a sustainable Blue Economy in the region," he added.

" More than 15 IORA Member States with 11 Ministerial level delegations are expected to join in-person while another eight to ten Ministers or junior ministers will join the meeting virtually," Momen said.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh will propose 'IORA-Dhaka Development Initiative (IORA-DDI)' for inclusive regional development.

"We will seek assistance from our Dialogue Partners for making IORA-DDI as an important tool for ensuring inclusive development in the region," he said. The Foreign Minister said the IORA-DDI is for enhancing capacity building through offering practical training, on-the-job learning and physical demonstration in the areas where Bangladesh has specialization and expertise.

IORA has six Priority and two Focus Areas namely Maritime Safety and Security, Fisheries Management, Trade and Investment Facilitation, Disaster Risk Management, Tourism & Cultural Exchanges, Academic, Science and Technological Cooperation, Blue Economy and Women's Economic Empowerment.

Bangladesh is assuming the Chairmanship with the theme 'Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive development'," said Dr Momen.

IORA is going to get a new Secretary General in this meeting. He is also coming to Bangladesh and will be introduced to the Council of Ministers.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Marine Affairs unit Secretary Rear Admiral Khurshed Alam also spoke at the event.

Alam said a new IORA action plan for 2022-27 is ready to approve at this conference. Apart from six main issues, he said, an interactive dialogue on Covid-19 and the vaccination challenge is also scheduled to be discussed in the ministerial meeting.











