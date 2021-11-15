Climate deal struck but world remains far from limiting warming

GLASGOW, Nov 14: Diplomats from nearly 200 countries on Saturday struck a major agreement aimed at intensifying global efforts to fight climate change by calling on governments to return next year with stronger plans to curb their planet-warming emissions and urging wealthy nations to "at least double" funding to protect poor nations from the hazards of a hotter planet.

The new deal will not, on its own, solve global warming, despite the urgent demands of many of the thousands of politicians, environmentalists and protesters who gathered at the Glasgow climate summit. Its success or failure will hinge on whether world leaders follow through with new policies to cut greenhouse gas emissions. And the deal leaves vulnerable countries far short of the funds they need to cope with increasing weather disasters.

The talks underscored the complexity of trying to persuade scores of countries, each with their economic interests and domestic politics, to act in unison for the greater good.

But the agreement established a clear consensus that all nations must do much more, immediately, to prevent a harrowing rise in global temperatures. And it set up transparency rules

to hold countries accountable for the progress they make or fail to make. US climate envoy John Kerry entered the plenary hall Saturday evening with his arm around the shoulder of Xie Zhenhua, China's chief climate negotiator. Last-minute deal-making could be seen on the floor as Xie and Kerry huddled, mask to mask, with Alok Sharma, the British politician who led the U.N. summit.

Architects of the agreement hoped it would send a powerful signal to capitals and corporate boardrooms around the globe that more ambitious action on climate change is inevitable, which could in turn empower civil society groups and lawmakers working to shift countries away from burning oil, gas and coal for energy in favour of cleaner sources such as wind, solar and nuclear power.

"The train is moving, and all countries need to get on board," said Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute. "If the world is going to beat back the climate crisis, no one can sit on the sidelines."

Yet many others said the deal failed to meet the moment, in a year of deadly heat in Canada, devastating floods in Germany and New York, and raging wildfires in Siberia. At the start of the two-week summit, leaders, including President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, framed the meeting as the world's last, best chance to save the planet.

The final deal is "not in line with the urgency and scale required," said Shauna Aminath, environment minister of the Maldives, an archipelago of low-lying islands in the Indian Ocean that has been inhabited for thousands of years but could be inundated within three generations because of rising seas.

"What looks balanced and pragmatic to other parties will not help the Maldives adapt in time. It will be too late for the Maldives," she said.

In the final hours of talks Saturday night, negotiators clashed over wording that would have called on countries to "phase out" coal power and government subsidies for oil and gas. Fossil fuels have never been explicitly mentioned in a global climate agreement before, even though they are the dominant cause of global warming. In the end, at the urging of India, which argued that fossil fuels were still needed for its development, "phase out" was changed to "phase down." Switzerland's representative, Simonetta Sommaruga, assailed the change. "We do not need to phase down but to phase out," she said.

Going into the summit, world leaders said their ultimate goal was to prevent Earth from heating more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to preindustrial levels. Past that threshold, scientists have warned, the risk of deadly heatwaves, destructive storms, water scarcity and ecosystem collapse grows immensely. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius. But even as countries vowed to step up their climate efforts both before and during the Glasgow summit, they are still falling far short.

The detailed plans that governments have made to curb fossil fuel emissions and deforestation between now and 2030 would put the world on pace to warm by roughly 2.4 degrees Celsius this century, according to analysts at Climate Action Tracker, a research group.

"Countries still don't seem to understand that we're in an emergency situation, and we need to cut emissions much faster this decade, or else any hope of staying at 1.5 degrees will be lost," said Niklas Hhne, a German climatologist and founding partner of NewClimate Institute, which created the Climate Action Tracker.

A major focus of this year's talks was how to push countries to do more. Under the last big climate deal, the Paris Agreement in 2015, governments weren't formally scheduled to come back with new climate pledges until 2025, which many experts said was far too late for a major course correction.

The new agreement in Glasgow asks countries to come back by the end of next year with stronger pledges to cut emissions by 2030. Although the agreement states clearly that, on average, all nations will need to slash their carbon dioxide emissions nearly in half this decade to hold warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, it leaves unresolved the question of exactly how the burden of those cuts will be shared among nations.

It remains to be seen if countries will follow through; there are no sanctions or penalties if they fail to do so. Before the Glasgow talks, some governments such as the United States and European Union did step up their climate pledges under the Paris Agreement. Yet others - like Australia, China, Brazil and Russia - barely improved on their short-term plans.

Money, meanwhile, remained a huge sticking point in the talks.

A number of swiftly industrializing countries, such as India and Indonesia, have said they would be willing to accelerate a shift away from coal power if they received financial help from richer countries. But so far, that help has been slow to arrive.

A decade ago, the world's wealthiest economies pledged to mobilize $100 billion per year in climate aid for poorer countries by 2020. But they are still falling short by tens of billions of dollars per year.

At the same time, only a small fraction of the aid to date has gone toward measures to help poorer countries cope with the hazards of a hotter planet, such as sea walls or early-warning systems for floods and droughts. According to one recent study, some African nations are spending up to 9% of their gross domestic product on adaptation, while still only addressing about one-fifth of their needs.

The new agreement tries to fill in some of those gaps. It calls out rich countries for failing to meet the $100 billion goal and urges them to "at least double" funding for adaptation by 2025. It also sets up a process for figuring out a collective goal for long-term financing, although that process could take years, and developing countries say they may ultimately need trillions of dollars this decade.

Tina Stege, climate ambassador for the Marshall Islands, called the promises for more money "a step toward helping countries like mine who must transform our very physical environment in the coming years to survive the onslaught of climate change." -The New York Times







