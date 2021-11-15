Gaibandha UP member killing: Prime accused held

GAIBANDHA, Nov 14: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained the prime accused in the case over the killing of newly-elected UP member Abdur Rauf from Boda upazila in Panchagarh district on Sunday.

The detainee is Arif Mia.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-13 conducted a drive in the area and detained Arif from Panchagarh district.

Earlier, on Friday night, Abdur Rauf, a newly elected member of Laxmipur union parishad, was killed by a youth in Gobindapur village of Gaibandha Sadar upazila.

Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder. -UNB