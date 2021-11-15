Video
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:14 PM
Gaibandha UP member killing: Prime accused held

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

GAIBANDHA, Nov 14: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained the prime accused in the case over the killing of newly-elected UP member Abdur Rauf from Boda upazila in Panchagarh district on Sunday.
The detainee is Arif Mia.
Tipped off, a team of Rab-13 conducted a drive in the area and detained Arif from Panchagarh district.
Earlier, on Friday night, Abdur Rauf, a newly elected member of Laxmipur union parishad, was killed by a youth in Gobindapur village of Gaibandha Sadar upazila.
Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder.     -UNB



Gaibandha UP member killing: Prime accused held
