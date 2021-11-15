Video
RCC introduces uniform for auto-rickshaw drivers

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194

RAJSHAHI, Nov 14: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has launched a programme, introducing uniform for the auto and charger rickshaw drivers and same-colour charger rickshaw.
Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman formally launched the programme through distributing uniform among 45 drivers under RCC's smart auto-rickshaw management system at the city bhaban premises today as the chief guest.
RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam, Ward Councilors Tariqul Islam, Rabiul Islam and Abdus Sobhan and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Anirban Chakma were present on the occasion.
Earlier on July 1, 2019, the city corporation had launched a smart auto-rickshaw management system for the first time in the country to reduce traffic congestion in the city area. It had also distributed smart cards among owners and drivers of auto-rickshaw and charger rickshaw subsequently.
Speaking on the occasion, the city mayor said the system will bring discipline to the city's public transport system and lessen public sufferings. Besides, it will ensure security for the auto-rickshaw drivers.
The mayor urged the auto-rickshaw drivers to abide by the traffic rules to ensure public safety.    -BSS



