Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

BINA moves to set up first food irradiation centre

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

In order to reduce post-harvest losses of crops, the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) is preparing a project to establish a food irradiation centre. The first food irradiation project of the country will be installed in Faridpur District.

Unquestionably, it is a significant step to ensure food security as well as self sufficiency in food production of the country. Needs to be mentioned, the country loses a whopping 25-30 per cent of crops and fruits after the harvest. Post-harvest losses mean a measurable quantitative and qualitative loss in a given product--which can occur during any of the phases of the post-harvest system. Therefore, food security of the country remains vulnerable even after producing sufficient food.

In this technology, crop is exposed to ionising radiation. It improves safety and extends the shelf life of foods by reducing or eliminating micro-organisms and insects. According to experts, the irradiation technology can slash post-harvest losses up to 95 per cent. We congratulate the new move of BINA.

If this particular facility is once introduced throughout the country, it will save a staggering amount of Tk20, 000 crore every year. However, according to primary projection the installation will be set up in Faridpur, of gamma irradiation will cost Tk160 crore. If the shelf life of perishable agri-items can be extended, marketing of the products will experience a major change. In addition, the technology will help boost agri exports.

Since it is a new technology in the country people may be doubtful whether it is safe or not. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has evaluated the safety of irradiated food for more than 30 years and has found the process to be safe. The World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have also endorsed the safety of irradiated food. Therefore, there is no health concern regarding the food items preserved in this way. As in pasteurising milk and canning fruits and vegetables, irradiation can make food safer for the consumer.

As per the research conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA), onions and mangoes top the list of post-harvest losses. If these products are preserved, they could be exported after fulfilling the local demand.

The use of irradiation technology is also increasing day by day in various countries in Asia. China is leading in the use of food irradiation, while the technology has been gaining popularity in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam. On the contrary, there is no use of this technology in Bangladesh.

We hope that with the initiation of this project a new horizon will open up in agri products and food items preservation, marketing and export, ensuring food security in the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BINA moves to set up first food irradiation centre
Remittance flow getting momentum reassuring
Win over winter diseases
Violence marred upcoming UP polls
Government fortify its French connections
Poaching migratory birds: A threat to biodiversity
Government succumbs to hasty transport fare hike
Farm mechanisation craving for investment


Latest News
Deer hides, venison seized in Barguna
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
PM returns home today
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft