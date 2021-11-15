BINA moves to set up first food irradiation centre

In order to reduce post-harvest losses of crops, the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) is preparing a project to establish a food irradiation centre. The first food irradiation project of the country will be installed in Faridpur District.



Unquestionably, it is a significant step to ensure food security as well as self sufficiency in food production of the country. Needs to be mentioned, the country loses a whopping 25-30 per cent of crops and fruits after the harvest. Post-harvest losses mean a measurable quantitative and qualitative loss in a given product--which can occur during any of the phases of the post-harvest system. Therefore, food security of the country remains vulnerable even after producing sufficient food.



In this technology, crop is exposed to ionising radiation. It improves safety and extends the shelf life of foods by reducing or eliminating micro-organisms and insects. According to experts, the irradiation technology can slash post-harvest losses up to 95 per cent. We congratulate the new move of BINA.



If this particular facility is once introduced throughout the country, it will save a staggering amount of Tk20, 000 crore every year. However, according to primary projection the installation will be set up in Faridpur, of gamma irradiation will cost Tk160 crore. If the shelf life of perishable agri-items can be extended, marketing of the products will experience a major change. In addition, the technology will help boost agri exports.



Since it is a new technology in the country people may be doubtful whether it is safe or not. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has evaluated the safety of irradiated food for more than 30 years and has found the process to be safe. The World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have also endorsed the safety of irradiated food. Therefore, there is no health concern regarding the food items preserved in this way. As in pasteurising milk and canning fruits and vegetables, irradiation can make food safer for the consumer.



As per the research conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA), onions and mangoes top the list of post-harvest losses. If these products are preserved, they could be exported after fulfilling the local demand.



The use of irradiation technology is also increasing day by day in various countries in Asia. China is leading in the use of food irradiation, while the technology has been gaining popularity in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam. On the contrary, there is no use of this technology in Bangladesh.



We hope that with the initiation of this project a new horizon will open up in agri products and food items preservation, marketing and export, ensuring food security in the country.