Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:13 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Preserving the culture of weaving

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
Weaving is one of the oldest and largest traditional cottage industries in Bangladesh. This country has a rich history and tradition of weaving. The textiles and weaving of Bengal are mentioned in the travel stories of the 7th century Chinese Buddhist pilgrim Hiuen Tsang (Huansang) and the famous 13th century Moroccan traveler Ibn Battuta. Handloom weaving as a cottage industry occupied a special place not only in the country but also in foreign trade during the pre-British period. The weavers created a unique pattern in weaving by acquiring skills through heredity.

Between 2003 and 2018, the number of handloom weavers in the country decreased by more than 2,15,000. As a percentage, weaving has declined by about 42 percent during this decade and a half. In the evolution of time, our ancient handloom weaving industry is getting lost in this way.

For the survival of handloom industry requires proper patronage, business planning and public-private cooperation. Further expansion of the weaving industry requires a relatively protected internal market, prevention of entry of illicit textiles, necessary training in weaving textiles, design diversification, credit cooperation, marketing of weaving products and special measures to expand the market. In fact, if these measures are implemented, it is hoped that the weaving industry will be able to regain its glory.

Mahedi Hasan Arnob
Student, Government Titumir College, Dhaka



