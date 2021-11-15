

How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices



Rising fuel prices impact citizens' lives because steep fuel prices lead to higher inflation. It affects prices of other essential goods. The values of essential commodities like food, medicines, transports etc have been adversely affected by a rise in fuel prices.



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "Fuel price was also reduced in 2016. Now the price has been adjusted due to price hikes in the international market as well as for stopping smuggling," he said while exchanging views with journalists.



Nasrul said the government has re-fixed the prices of diesel and kerosene on November 4 for the greater national interests after considering overall perspectives, though diesel price in Bangladesh is still lower than other neighbouring countries.



The state minister underscored the need for the use of electric vehicles going forward. If electric public transports can be used, eco-friendly transportation would be ensured, he said. Electric vehicle engines are more capable and cost-effective and if electric vehicles can be used, it would reduce costs of fuel imports too, he said.



Whole world is projecting to green energy, moreover it has strong targets for cutting emission. In these situations our countries fuel prices feed into the prices of other goods and services, meaning the energy ministry's move will have an extensive impact on the cost of living and consumption of the poor and the middle-classes, who are still reeling from the blow dealt by the pandemic and already combating inflation. Energy Regulatory Commission's move recently to increase the price of LPG came for the fifth time since April to keep up with the prices in the international market.In Bangladesh, almost all the ploughing and irrigation are mechanized and powered by diesel, whose price has gone up by Tk 15 a litre too to Tk 80 recently.



Subsequently, the production rate of dry season crop boro, which produces more than half of the country's total rice production, will increase by about 15 percent and will most definitely be passed on to consumers.



Furthermore, transporting the rice and other makes from the farms to the markets will become costlier: the trucks and covered vans used to haul goods run on diesel. Other than the fares for trucks, the tickets for buses, the mode of transport for the poor and the middle-classes, already rise, although most of the buses run by gas. About 72 percent of the 40 lakh tonnes of diesel consumed annually are by the transport sector.



Hence, the decision of the government's will have a extensive impact on the lives of those who cannot manage to pay for -- and it is all to capture daily losses of about Tk 20 crore of a state-run corporation that logged in profits of Tk 43,136 crore between fiscals 2014-15 and 2020-21.



In the meantime, the transport owners suffered huge losses due to the pandemic, said Rustam Ali Khan, convener of the organization. Just as they were recovering the losses, the government raised the toll for the two biggest bridges."At present, the fuel price has been hiked without any discussion with the transport owners. We will continue the strike until the government changes its decision," he added.



While the government did not hike the bus fare in the last eight years, the cost of all parts of vehicles, as well as the taxes, have increased manifold, said Khondaker Enayet Ullah, the secretary-general of the association, in his written application.



This crisis is rooted in soaring demand for energy as the economic recovery from the pandemic takes hold. The rise in global fuel prices is leading to price hikes of essentials in the country, say businesses and economists.



"The poor, new-poor, and people with fixed incomes will bear the brunt of the global fuel price hike as this will push up transportation costs, electricity production costs, labour costs, and of course, food costs," said Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee, professor of Economics at the University of Dhaka.



"The spectrum of impact is very wide as oil is integrated with every sphere of life," he said, adding that as the prices of essential commodities go up, fixed-income groups will push for higher wages. Siddiquee also noted that the manufacturing and export industries will also be hampered.



Brent crude was up 24 cents or 0.3% at $83.89 a barrel at 0810 GMT. On Monday, it reached $84.60, its highest since October 2018. US oil gained 21 cents or 0.3% to $80.73 and on Monday hit $82.18, its highest since late 2014, reports Reuters.



Then the pandemic-induced lockdown hit the transport business hard, so it would not be possible to operate buses unless the fare is increased, said Khondaker Enayet Ullah, the secretary-general of the association, in his written application.



The prices of essentials are rising due to rising transport costs for import-dependent goods and after pandemic farmers are walking a tightrope. The poor and the middle-classes of Bangladesh have their back to the wall. If the price of oil does not drop, the price of these products is unlikely to go down, however, the cost of buses and launches has already risen.



Preferably the government should declare a subsidy before the beginning of the Boro season. Farmers start taking preparations to grow Boro in November-December, consequently they will not feel discouraged to cultivate the crop if the government declares a subsidy for the diesel used.

Yasmin Ara, freelance writer,

former librarian, Asian

University of Women (AUW)







