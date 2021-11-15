

Training in the Civil Service Academy



He along with some of our contemporaries stayed in the Government officer's Hostel. The facilities were comfortable. Karim stayed in a single room although there are also two-rooms apartments in the building. I did not know at that point of time that within three years I would have to reside for a few months in one of these apartments with my family. Evolving events found me serving the Central government in 1970 and find temporary shelter in the officer's Hostel.



In may 1966, however, I spent quite a few afternoons with Karim and a few other contemporaries and friends in that Hostel having tea and snacks while we discussed topics of common interests. A few days later, the travel agent in Rawalpindi informed me that my Ticket from Pindi to Dhaka via Lahore had been finally confirmed. Accordingly on a hot summer day near the close of may I boarded the Fokkar friendship plane to Lahore an unpleasant surprise confronted me at the Lahore airport.



I checked in and when the call came, I stepped on to the heated tar mark to board the waiting Trident plane about to depart for Dhaka. It was then that the unexpected happened. A PIA official stopped me from boarding the plane. He said this plane cannot take you as the temperature in Lahore is 121� F and the plane cannot take the load beyond a certain limit. His words did not sound satisfactory.



My suitcase had already been put in the plane's Cargo hole. There were a few other passengers who shared my unfortunate lot. The PIA personnel did not abandon us. We were put on a microbus and taken to a hotel and given lunch. I then got into the single room allotted to me. It was past 1:00 pm and the heat was intense and almost unbearable. There was no air conditioner in the room. Finding no other way, I went to the bath room to get into the bathtub full of slightly less hot water. I stayed there for some time and waited for the Sun to become cooler.



Since my suitcase had already gone to Dhaka, I was left with nothing but the cloths I was in. At around 5:00 pm I walked to a nearby store which sold shirts and trousers. I bought a new shirt, came back to the hotel, took off the sweaty shirt and put on the new one. I had already planned to go to the Civil Service Academy at upper Mall. I took a taxi and reached the complex.



The main building, we were told was a large British Colonial structure that was the residence of the Provincial Governor. There were also new structures. All these served as accommodation for the newly recruited Civil Servants. I knew that among others Mohammad Farash Uddin and AKM Jalal Uddin were already there as trainee officers. I planned to meet them and others.



As I entered the sprawling Campus I was impressed. I couldn't help thinking that this complex would be my residence from October, 1967 for nine months after I joined the Civil Service of Pakistan. As I went beyond the tennis courts towards the main building I found a bearer and asked him where I could find Jalal. He said that Jalal Shaheb is in his room in the new building. I met Jalal in his room. He was happy to see me. Since it was tea time he took me to the main building for tea and snacks.



On the way we met Farash, Mohammad Farash Uddin with a Tennis racket in his hand. He was also proceeding to have tea. He shook my hands and said with a sad smile, "Shelley Bhai, you could not stand First in the CSS examination. Shahed Shadullah has topped the list. However, with you in the Second place and Abdur Shakur in the Third Position we Bengalis have obtained three out of the four positions in the merit list. Only Iqtidar who obtained the Fourth Place was from the Panjab". What he meant was that seventy five percent of the merit position went to East Pakistanis who were Bengalis.



According to the rules, twenty percent of the successful candidates of the CSP were reserved for the first few persons irrespective of which province they came from, East or West Pakistan. The rest were decided on the basis of parity between East and West Pakistan in order to maintain balance between the two wings of Pakistan. In the year 1967 there were in total twenty posts of CSP with three in merit and 10 in the portion reserve for East Pakistan, there were in all 13 CSPs from East Pakistan. This had interesting impact on the entire group when it assembled for training in the Civil Service Academy in 1967.



I felt a little disappointed and sad at what Farash told me. Nevertheless, I was more worried about what those who had great expectations about me would feel when they get the news. At that moment however, I put up a brave face and said the results we got were what we deserve. Then we walked to the lounge in the main building and had tea and snacks. I saw a few other familiar faces such as AMM Shawkat Ali, Shamsul Huda and Faizur Razzak and others who were junior to me in the Dhaka University.



They had taken the CSS examination in 1965 and thereby became one year senior to me in the Civil Service. That is what happens in life. Developments turn matters topsy-turvy in real life. Nevertheless, in life the last laugh was reserved for me. That story still lay in the dark womb of the far future. That evening in the Civil Service Academy in Lahore in the hot summer of 1967 reminded me of what father; Principal B M Rahman told me and my brothers when we were kids.



I remember that as father took us to the Independence Day Parade on the 14th August of Pre-1971 Pakistan, we were denied entry into the Parade ground. We were late. As we started wiping father said, "you must not be frustrated by this little thing. In future life there would be greater disappointments and frustrations. You should not be daunted by such experience. You must face the world bravely. That is how those who dare win". His words swam across the sea of years and gave me comfort and inspiration to go ahead.



I returned to my hotel and had a lonely dinner. It was not very late by my standard. I took a walk in the cooling night around the hotel. Then returning to my room fell asleep to face an early morning. I had to reach the airport by 9:00 am to avail the flight that would take me back to Dhaka and my dear home.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".





