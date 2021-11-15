

Violent and bloody elections



In the face of electoral violence, the CEC has said that it is not possible to stop electoral violence by guarding, nor is it possible to stop union council violence by guarding houses. The CEC has come up with a new formula to curb violence and that formula is that those involved in the election must maintain tolerance and conduct the election in a fair manner.



Assuming that the CEC has given the statement of responsibility but it is not possible to run the election process by word of mouth or request, it requires strict action and strategic position. Elections are a sensitive issue where the issue of victory or defeat is deeply intertwined and no candidate wants to be easily defeated in an election.



Some candidates may try to snatch victory in the elections by force and that is why the Election Commission has to take a very strict, neutral and firm position. The Election Commission is empowered to conduct any kind of election in a fair, beautiful and free manner and by exercising this power the Election Commission can present a beautiful election as a whole. According to the CEC, the reason behind the violence in the Union Council elections is that most of the violence is due to previous hostilities and local conflicts.



Experts say the escalation of violence and bloodshed over the union council elections is worrying and is destroying the culture of elections and at the same time questioning the image of elections in the international arena. There was a time when there was no such thing as violence in the Union Parishad.



It is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission to conduct a peaceful election in any local or national election and the Election Commission cannot shirk its responsibility if there is any violence in such elections. Experts believe that it is the responsibility of the commission to ensure fair elections and if that is not the case then it is the responsibility of the commission.



The Commission has a number of options at its disposal to end electoral violence and if one option fails then other options can be implemented by the Commission and in this case the goodwill of the Commission is paramount. Local government elections were held in a very festive atmosphere and people voted spontaneously but because of this violence people no longer dare to go to the polls.



Electoral violence is creating panic among the common people a crisis of confidence in the Election Commission and this is not a good sign at all. Experts say that in case of election violence, the judicial process should be expedited and made more effective.



Election commission has been given a wide range of powers to conduct fair and peaceful elections but it needs the firmness of the commission and a neutral mindset and courage to exercise that power.



Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body and they are constitutionally obliged and oath-boundto gift a healthy and beautiful elections.



To prevent violence and ensure a peaceful election, the Election Commission can use the police, the BDR, even the army if necessary, and they have that power. The Election Commission has been given a lot of powers and with those powers it is not impossible for the Election Commission to stop the violence but in this case the government along with the law enforcement agencies must give full cooperation.



Local and grassroots elections are an important pillar of democracy in the state and society. Elections in developing countries are more or less rigged, but the recent election violence in Bangladesh has taken on a different form, creating a sense of unease and anxiety among the people.



There are many challenges and adversities in conducting free and fair local government elections and the Election Commission has to tackle them with tact, intelligence and even timely use of force. There is an issue of local influence in grassroots elections and due to which there is a risk of violence so the Election Commission has to go to the field with prior preparation.



There have been a number of unjust and unpleasant incidents, including the snatching of ballot boxes from polling stations and the obstruction of voters from entering the polling stations. The Election Commission's strong position and a tolerant attitude among the political parties are essential for the gift of peaceful elections, but in both cases there is a deficit, experts say.



Citizens expect local elections to be held in a festive atmosphere, but the kind of violence that is taking place will be a threat to democracy and at the same time an ominous sign for the forthcoming elections. Electoral culture must be free of violence if there is political commitment and goodwill and at the same time strong position of the commission.



It is true that the Election Commission has a lot of power to make a fair election, but it is difficult for the Election Commission alone to ever present a beautiful election. If the organs on which the Election Commission relies for fair elections co-operate properly then there should be no impediment to fair elections.



Political parties, along with the Election Commission, have a huge role to play in ensuring fair elections. Articles 118 to 126 of the Constitution describe the various powers of the Election Commission, their functions and their objectives and policies. According to these articles of the constitution, the Election Commission will be completely independent and neutral in discharging its duties.



Election Commission is a body with which all the political parties have a direct and indirect bond and with the sincerity of the political parties the Commission can lead the way for fair elections. The Election Commission is constitutionally responsible for preparing the equal ground for elections and ensuring the safety of voters.



A nation can never expect a violent election under an independent, neutral and powerful commission.

Some researchers believe that if local elections had been held in the previous system without party symbols, such violence would not have spread. During the election, one side becomes desperate to oust its opponent and this kind of violence spreads more rapidly. The Election Commission must act as a real catalyst and referee, and such violence can be stopped

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment













Violence in local government elections in Bangladesh seems to have become a common occurrence. Violence erupted in the first round of union council elections, when five people were killed, and in the second round, 27 people were killed, raising concerns among the people and creating a kind of unease over the election.In the face of electoral violence, the CEC has said that it is not possible to stop electoral violence by guarding, nor is it possible to stop union council violence by guarding houses. The CEC has come up with a new formula to curb violence and that formula is that those involved in the election must maintain tolerance and conduct the election in a fair manner.Assuming that the CEC has given the statement of responsibility but it is not possible to run the election process by word of mouth or request, it requires strict action and strategic position. Elections are a sensitive issue where the issue of victory or defeat is deeply intertwined and no candidate wants to be easily defeated in an election.Some candidates may try to snatch victory in the elections by force and that is why the Election Commission has to take a very strict, neutral and firm position. The Election Commission is empowered to conduct any kind of election in a fair, beautiful and free manner and by exercising this power the Election Commission can present a beautiful election as a whole. According to the CEC, the reason behind the violence in the Union Council elections is that most of the violence is due to previous hostilities and local conflicts.Experts say the escalation of violence and bloodshed over the union council elections is worrying and is destroying the culture of elections and at the same time questioning the image of elections in the international arena. There was a time when there was no such thing as violence in the Union Parishad.It is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission to conduct a peaceful election in any local or national election and the Election Commission cannot shirk its responsibility if there is any violence in such elections. Experts believe that it is the responsibility of the commission to ensure fair elections and if that is not the case then it is the responsibility of the commission.The Commission has a number of options at its disposal to end electoral violence and if one option fails then other options can be implemented by the Commission and in this case the goodwill of the Commission is paramount. Local government elections were held in a very festive atmosphere and people voted spontaneously but because of this violence people no longer dare to go to the polls.Electoral violence is creating panic among the common people a crisis of confidence in the Election Commission and this is not a good sign at all. Experts say that in case of election violence, the judicial process should be expedited and made more effective.Election commission has been given a wide range of powers to conduct fair and peaceful elections but it needs the firmness of the commission and a neutral mindset and courage to exercise that power.Election Commission is an independent and constitutional body and they are constitutionally obliged and oath-boundto gift a healthy and beautiful elections.To prevent violence and ensure a peaceful election, the Election Commission can use the police, the BDR, even the army if necessary, and they have that power. The Election Commission has been given a lot of powers and with those powers it is not impossible for the Election Commission to stop the violence but in this case the government along with the law enforcement agencies must give full cooperation.Local and grassroots elections are an important pillar of democracy in the state and society. Elections in developing countries are more or less rigged, but the recent election violence in Bangladesh has taken on a different form, creating a sense of unease and anxiety among the people.There are many challenges and adversities in conducting free and fair local government elections and the Election Commission has to tackle them with tact, intelligence and even timely use of force. There is an issue of local influence in grassroots elections and due to which there is a risk of violence so the Election Commission has to go to the field with prior preparation.There have been a number of unjust and unpleasant incidents, including the snatching of ballot boxes from polling stations and the obstruction of voters from entering the polling stations. The Election Commission's strong position and a tolerant attitude among the political parties are essential for the gift of peaceful elections, but in both cases there is a deficit, experts say.Citizens expect local elections to be held in a festive atmosphere, but the kind of violence that is taking place will be a threat to democracy and at the same time an ominous sign for the forthcoming elections. Electoral culture must be free of violence if there is political commitment and goodwill and at the same time strong position of the commission.It is true that the Election Commission has a lot of power to make a fair election, but it is difficult for the Election Commission alone to ever present a beautiful election. If the organs on which the Election Commission relies for fair elections co-operate properly then there should be no impediment to fair elections.Political parties, along with the Election Commission, have a huge role to play in ensuring fair elections. Articles 118 to 126 of the Constitution describe the various powers of the Election Commission, their functions and their objectives and policies. According to these articles of the constitution, the Election Commission will be completely independent and neutral in discharging its duties.Election Commission is a body with which all the political parties have a direct and indirect bond and with the sincerity of the political parties the Commission can lead the way for fair elections. The Election Commission is constitutionally responsible for preparing the equal ground for elections and ensuring the safety of voters.A nation can never expect a violent election under an independent, neutral and powerful commission.Some researchers believe that if local elections had been held in the previous system without party symbols, such violence would not have spread. During the election, one side becomes desperate to oust its opponent and this kind of violence spreads more rapidly. The Election Commission must act as a real catalyst and referee, and such violence can be stoppedThe writer is assistant professor,B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,Dhaka Cantonment