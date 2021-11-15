

Why a loan becomes default?



But, it is really alarming that in recent year the rate of loan defaults moving around from 8 percent to 12 percent as per record. Non-performing loan (NPL) of some banks and financial institutions are so high than the industry average that those banks find themselves tough to operate smoothly. So, it is the job of the bankers to keep the loan defaults in tolerance level for smooth operations of bank. But, why the loan becomes default?



Before going to diagnosis the causes of loan defaults, let's see what is "loan default"? According to the section 5 (GaGa) of the Banking Companies Act, 1991, a loan is called default when it remains overdue for more than six months. However, Bangladesh Bank in their master circular of loan classification has defined the word "overdue". A continuous loan and a demand loan (loans that have fixed expiry period), if not repaid within the expiry period will be treated as overdue from the following date of expiry and in case of fixed term loan (loans that have fixed instalment for repayment) will become overdue, if total amount of unpaid instalment is equal to sum of six instalments.



But, in general sense, loan defaults occurs when repayment of any loan become stop by the borrower. The borrower may either intentionally stop the repayment in an ill motive or the borrower may stop the repayment unintentionally due to loss of earnings or loss of business or death of the borrower. When a borrower having repayment capacity, stop repayment in an ill motive is called "wilful defaulter" which is a crime. In our discussion we will not consider the loan default that occurs wilfully because such kinds are not fallen in the normal course of defaults. We will discuss only the loan defaults that are not occurred intentionally by the borrower.



Loan may become defaults in any time of the life cycle of the loan. When a borrower applied for a loan, both the borrower and the banker assess the need for loan from their view point. The loan may turn into default loan, if anybody fails to assess the need. So, we can say that loan may default in times of assessment before sanctioning or disbursing the loan. But, how? Loan taken in a purpose if over financed or underfinanced, either of two may lead the loan into non-performing.



Loan is not cost free, if it is over financed, interest served in excess fund may reduce the profitability or may sometimes make the project sick which ultimately turns the loan into non-performing. On the other hand, if not properly financed the project may not reach its ultimate goal to earn profit which may also lead the loan into bad loan. Leverage (loan-equity ratio) is another important issue that should consider while assessing loan requirement. Loan-equity ratio should be favourable considering the nature of business and its return.



An adverse leverage ratio may lead a loan in adverse situation in the short run or in the long run. Profitability and cash flow analysis must take into consideration to assess both the debt and interest servicing capacity of the borrowing concern; in case of individual projected earnings up to the loan maturing period must be analyzed. Selecting right borrower is very important. Behavioural aspects of the borrower regarding history and tendency of repayment, capacity of the borrower to handle the loan as well as credit worthiness must take into consideration.



Security of a loan works as shield when a loan becomes defaults. Quality and value of both the primary security as well as collateral security must properly scrutinize before allowing loan so that bank can minimize residual risk. A business or an individual having good net worth is preferable because it gives cushions a loan in times of defaults. Sometimes, Bankers fails to assess a borrower properly due to lack of professionalism, lack of knowledge, experience and prudence, shortage of information or misleading or wrong information. Sometimes bankers are compelled to sanction a loan with improper assessment or without assessment due to unavoidable undue influence from wicked superiors or in under pressure of fulfilling high range business targets.



Most of the loan turns into classified or defaults due to lack of monitoring after disbursement. Loan taken in one purpose but used in other purpose may fall the loan in risk. Fund diverted in non-productive sector such as purchase of land or luxury goods or fund diverted to a risky project/business which has disbursed for a moderately risky or less risky business/project also make a loan non-performing, if the borrower cannot earn expected income. Failure to comply the terms and conditions of the loan during loan period may also responsible for increasing the bad loans. Sometimes bankers ignore or failed to strengthen the monitoring due to shortage of manpower or negligence. But, that should not be.



NPL may occur due to improper arrangement of the loan. If the instalment size is not conforming to the borrower periodical or projected earnings, loan may remain unpaid. Or, if the tenure of a loan is longer the life time of the project or purpose of the loan, the borrower may loss his intension to repayment after the project is completed.



Apart from these, discussed above, loan may default for any uncertain or unavoidable incidents, in any time due to failure of the business of the borrower for any uncertain reason, unexpected shortage of raw materials, obsolete the traded products or unexpected degradation of demand of the products, BMRE of the projects in right time, change of government or international rules or policies, change of banks' credit policies, natural disaster or death of the borrower or key person of the borrowing concern or lack of eligible successor of the business.



These are some reasons which are not in control of either the banker or the borrower and these kinds of defaults are considered as the normal defaults. But, very recently in Bangladesh, wilful defaulting cases are increasing due to lack of appropriate laws for wilful defaulters or loopholes of existing laws or lack of independence and power of bankers in exercising professionalism.



Loan default is a costlier term for a bank and in a sense "incurable disease". When a loan defaults, bank losses its expected income from the investment but bank has to preserve provision for that amount curtailing from the income earned as well as pay interest to the depositors from whom the money borrowed. Besides, Banks' different rating degrades due to increase of default loan that reduce the goodwill of the bank to the different stakeholders. Investment opportunity of the bank may reduce due to increase of the loan defaults which ultimately affect the profitability of the bank. Controlling authority may impose restrictions for increasing NPLs. So, Bankers should apply their highest level of professionalism, prudence and knowledge to managing loan to keep them performing.

The writer is a banker & freelancer,

Mercantile Bank Ltd







