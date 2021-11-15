Video
Home Countryside

Ekram murder case: Absconding death-row convict arrested

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

FENI, Nov 14: Police on Friday arrested one of the absconding death-row convicts in the sensational 2014 murder case of Fulgazi Upazila Parishad Chairman Ekramul Huque Ekram.
The arrestee was identified as Ziaur Rahman Bappi, but there is a mismatch with his father's name recorded in the chargesheet, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station (PS) Nizamuddin.
Bappi was arrested from Dhumsadda Village under Baligaon Union during a drive on Friday evening, said the OC.
Bappi was one of the 17 absconding death-row convicts in the murder case. On March 13 in 2018, Feni District and Sessions Court sentenced 39 people to death in the sensational murder case. Of them, 23 are now behind bars.
On May 20 in 2014, Ekram was killed by armed miscreants in front of Bilashi Cinema Hall in Feni Town. He was barricaded, shot with a bullet, hacked and later burnt to death.
His elder brother then filed a case with Feni Model PS.
The 16 other fugitive convicts are Fulgazi upazila AL Joint General Secretary Jahid Hossain Jihad, Feni-2 MP Nizam Hazari's cousin Abidul Islam Abid, Md Nafiz Uddin Anik, Arman Hossain Kauser, Jahedul Hashem Soikat, Jashim Uddin Nayan, Emran Hossain Russel, Rahat Md Erfan, Ekram Hossain, Shafiqur Rahman, Kafil Uddin, Mosleh Uddin Asif, Ismail Hossain Chuttu, Mohiuddin Anis, Bablu and Titu.



