At least 500 poor and destitute people received free health treatment in Bhaluka





At least 500 poor and destitute people received free health treatment in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday. With the help of Habirbari General Hospital, Sufia-Helim Welfare Foundation organized the day-long campaign in Jhalpaja Deoatali Village to mark the first death anniversary of Alhaj A Helim Mandol. photo: observer