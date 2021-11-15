World Diabetes Day observed in districts



A rally brought out in Noakhali Town on Sunday to mark the World Diabetes Day-2021. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is "Access to diabetes care. If not now, when?"

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in different districts including Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Noakhali, Sirajganj and Gaibandha.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from Diabetes Hospital premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there with Joypurhat Diabetes Samity President Abdul Aziz Molla in the chair.

General Secretary (GS) of Joypurhat Diabetes Samity Belayet Hossain Lebu and Dr Mamun Isahaq, among others, also spoke on this occasion.

The speakers in their speech emphasized on creating awareness among the people against the disease.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the auditorium of Diabetic Hospital in the district town.

Diabetic Hospital Adhok Committee Member Advocate Bhopendra Bhowmic Dolon presided over the meeting.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mustafizur Rahman, Diabetic Hospital Administrator Dr Sushil Kumar Shil, Diabetic Hospital physicians Dr Md Musharaf Hossain, Dr Monsurul Hoque and Administrative Officer Tanvir Ahammed, among others, also spoke on this occasion.

NOAKHALI: To mark the day, Noakhali Diabetic Samity organized different programmes in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khorshed Alam Khan inaugurated the day in the morning with releasing balloons and cutting cake on Alhaj Sirajul Islam Diabetic and General Hospital premises in the district town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

DC Khorshed Alam Khan was present as chief guest while Vice-president of Noakhali Diabetic Samity Principal Kazi Muhammad Rafiq Ullah presided over the meeting.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar, Additional Superintend of Police (Administration) Deepak Jyoti Khisa and District Diabetic Samity GS ABM Zakaria, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, blood donation campaign and distributing medicines among the diabetic patients were also arranged there to mark the day.

SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the office premises of Sirajganj Diabetic Samity in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the hall room of the Diabetic Samity office with its GS Jahangir Alam Ratan in the chair.

Senior Medical Officers of Sirajganj Diabetes Hospital Dr AKM Ziaul Kabir and Dr Mir Shakhawat Ali, and Director of North Bengal Medical College Arman Ali and its Assistant Director Abdus Salam, among others, were also present at the programme.

The speakers in their speech said about 82,000 people are dying of diabetes across the world every year.

They urged people to be aware of the disease and emphasized on leading a disciplined life to get rid of it.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: In this connection, Sadullapur Diabetic Samity organized different programmes in the upazila.

The programmes include bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting and providing free treatment to the diabetic patients.

A rally was brought from Public Library premises at around 11am, and it ended at Sadullapur Diabetic Samity office after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on the Diabetic Samity office premises with its President Khandaker Jillur Rahman in the chair.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Shahinul Islam Mandol, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Taifur Rahman and Upazila Social Service Officer Manik Chandra Ghosh, among others, were also present at that time.

Besides, free treatment was provided to at least 100 diabetic patients there.









