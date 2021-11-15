Four injured in attack during election campaign

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 14: Four people were injured in attack by the supporters of rival group during an election campaign in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The injured persons are Shishir, 21, Parash, 35, Titu, 33, and Prince, 19. All of them are residents of Kolapara Union in the upazila.

According to the locals, about 20 to 25 supporters of independent chairman candidate attacked the supporters of Boat symbol candidate Nesar Ullah Sujon when they went out for a campaign in the evening, leaving four people injured.

Earlier, the supporters of independent candidate threatened his rival part several times asking them not to bring out campaign in favour of their candidate.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreenagar Police Station Aminul Islam said on information, police rushed to the secene and brought the situation under control.

Legal steps will be taken in this connection soon upon getting the complaint, the OC added.









