Three killed in road mishaps

Three people including a couple have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Feni and Barishal, on Saturday.

FENI: A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Nur Uddin, a resident of Purba Gobindapur area in the district, and his wife Aklima Akhter.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying the couple in front of Iqbal CNG Filling Station in Muhuriganj area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent those to Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, and arrested its driver Jaman and helper Alamin.

Muhuriganj Fazilpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Munir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Chairman Paribahan' hit a man in Rahmatpur Bridge area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 7:30pm while he was walking on the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Locals blocked the highway for an hour soon after the accident, demanding the establishment of a speed-breaker.









