Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:12 PM
Home Countryside

Prices of soya bean oil soar, vegetables stable in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 14:  Soaring soya bean oil price is continuing in the district. In district markets, per five-litre soya bean oil is selling at Tk 710-715, up by Tk 10-15 one week back. But all vegetable prices remained steady till Friday last.
In the last week, per kg cauliflower was selling at Tk 50, pointed gourd at Tk 35, cabbage at Tk 30, onion at Tk 55, chilli at Tk 100 (Tk 20 less compared to previous week), carrot at Tk 120, cucumber at Tk 60, flat bean at Tk 90, brinjal at Tk 55, bitter gourd at Tk 80 and potato at Tk 20.
In Saheb Bazar Grocer Liton said, grocery items are maintaining steady prices in the week like previous week; but soya bean oil is selling at higher rate of Tk 10-15 per litre.
Big-sized hilsa is selling at Tk 1,000 per kg, Tk 150-200 higher than last week's. Small-sized hilsa is selling at Tk 700 per kg.
No major change was noticed in fish bazaars. Rui (salmon) is selling at Tk 180 per kg, mrigal carp at Tk 180 and fungus at Tk 110-120.
Prices of river fishes remained almost unchanged.
Shrimp is selling at Tk 800 per kg, Tk 100 less compared to last week's, butter fish at Tk 400 while banspata (dover sole fish) at Tk 100. Prices of other fishes are       stable.


