Woman kills minor son in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 14: A minor boy was killed by his mother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Limon Hossain, 5, was the son of Imrul Kayes, a resident of Chandidasganti Village in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Lipi Khatun attempted to commit suicide after the killing of her son.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam said Lipi Khatun took Limon to a bush nearby the house at night and killed him after cutting his genital with a sharp weapon.

Later, she attempted to commit suicide by stabbing herself.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injured Lipi Khatun is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police assume that Lipi Khatun might have killed her child following a family feud.

The deceased's uncle lodged a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this connection.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.











