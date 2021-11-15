Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman kills minor son in Sirajganj

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 14: A minor boy was killed by his mother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Limon Hossain, 5, was the son of Imrul Kayes, a resident of Chandidasganti Village in the upazila.
The deceased's mother Lipi Khatun attempted to commit suicide after the killing of her son.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam said Lipi Khatun took Limon to a bush nearby the house at night and killed him after cutting his genital with a sharp weapon.
Later, she attempted to commit suicide by stabbing herself.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Injured Lipi Khatun is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police assume that Lipi Khatun might have killed her child following a family feud.
The deceased's uncle lodged a murder case with Sirajganj Sadar PS in this connection.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ekram murder case: Absconding death-row convict arrested
At least 500 poor and destitute people received free health treatment in Bhaluka 
World Diabetes Day observed in districts
Four injured in attack during election campaign
A wreath being placed on the Liberation War monument
Three killed in road mishaps
Prices of soya bean oil soar, vegetables stable in Rajshahi
Woman kills minor son in Sirajganj


Latest News
Deer hides, venison seized in Barguna
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
PM returns home today
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft