Two women found dead in two districts

A teenage girl and a housewife have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Patuakhali, in two days.

CHANDPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl in Sadar Upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tania Akhter, 19, daughter of Mafizul Islam, a resident of Rampur Village.

Police sources said locals saw the body hanging from the ceiling of a room of her neighbour at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajiganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that details of the death could be known upon getting the autopsy report.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a housewife from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday evening after 14 days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Ferdousi Begum, 32, wife of Zakir Mridha, a resident of Khejurbaria Village under Daspara Union.

Police sources said Ferdousi Begum went out of the house to see a doctor at Bauphal Upazila Health Complex on October 29. She had been missing since then.

Ferdousi's husband lodged a general diary with Bauphal PS.

Later, locals spotted the body of Ferdousi floating at a canal in Daspara Union on Friday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.









