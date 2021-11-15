Thrust on taking united efforts to build drug-free society

GAIBANDHA, Nov 14: Speakers at a function on Saturday underscored the need for taking joint and integrated efforts of government and non-government organizations to build a drug-free society.

"It is not possible for a single organization or department to eliminate drugs from the society. The people from all sections of the society would have to come forward with positive attitude to play a significant role in building drug-free society", they also said.

The speakers made the comments while addressing a view-exchange meeting against narcotics organized by Gobindaganj Upazila administration and District Narcotics Control office on the premises of Gobindaganj Government Degree College on Saturday.

Director General (DG) of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Abdus Sabur Mondal addressed the function as chief guest and Additional Director of DNC Rangpur Division Masud Hossain, Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan, and Mayor of Gobindaganj Municipality Muketur Rahman Rafi also spoke at the event as special guests.

Presided over by UNO Abu Sayeed, the function was also addressed, among others, by Principal of Gobindaganj Degree College Bashir Ahmed, Inspector of Gobindaganj Thana Mostafiz Dewan, Upazila Vice-Chairman Shariful Islam Tazu, and Assistant Professor of the college Nur Hossain Nannu.

The speakers, in their speech, urged all to create social awareness against narcotics massively so that the people, particularly the youths, are not involved in drug taking and trading, destroying their future.

DG Abdus Sabur Mondal also emphasized building social movement against narcotics across the country and sought whole-hearted cooperation of all to make the social movement a grand success in the upazila.

There is no alternative to making all the existing movements and efforts of preventing drug abuse effective and fruitful to protect the young generation from further degradation, he added.

The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has zero tolerance against drug addiction and urged all quarters to come forward to protect the young generation from the grip of social crime, He further added.

Upazila level officials, public representatives, political leaders, social workers, civil society members and journalists attended the programme.









