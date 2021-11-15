Today is deadly Nov 15

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Nov 14: November 15 is a deadly day of the coastal people.

On this day in 2007, Super Cyclone Sidr hit coastal region. Lives, infrastructures, forests and animals were battered. Nature and humanity became vandalised. Destructions levelled all upazilas of Bagerhat including Morrelganj and Sharankhola.

People in the coastal region are still bearing their agonised experiences.

Now 14 years of Sidr are over. But it seems it is still roaming in the locality.

Strong wind began to flow over coastal region by 10 pm. It was added with tidal surge. After 10 pm, Sidr gained strength to hit strongly. Morrelganj, Southkhali and Rampal of Sharankhola, and Dublar Char (away from Mongla and Sundarbans) were firstly hit. The wind speed was between 220 to 250 kilometres (km). Later it gained further strength in the manner of gusty wind. The tidal surge went up to 20-25 feet. The radius of the storm was 74 km. Then it swooped over Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Bhola and Laxmipur.

The catastrophe vandalised 30 districts of the country while over 5,000 people died. Coastal districts in the coastal region were turned into kill-zone. Officially, 3,347 lives were claimed while 55,282 wounded and 871 went missing. Cattle death toll stood at 17,87,507. Of the affected districts, 12 ones became mostly damaged.

Sidr claimed 908 in Bagerhat and maimed 11,428. Houses numbering 63,600 were completely ransacked. The number of partially affected houses was 1.6 lakh. Pucca roads of 5 km and muddy roads of about 50 km were totally destroyed. Other destructions included 16.5 km embankment, 206 schools and madrasas, five colleges, 4,769 boats and trawlers. Death toll of the cattle stood at 17,423. Croplands of 12,000 hectares were submerged due to surging water while 8,889 shrimp enclosures flooded.

Living on the Baleshwar River bank, Maharaj Hawladar said, "After missing children and all, I am passing my life in a destitute condition. After getting assistance from the government and NGOs, I can pass six months of the year. But none comes forward to manage me a work. My relatives left for Dhaka and Chattogram in search of work. If NGOs give work, living somehow can be possible."

Jakir Hossain Howladar of the same village said, "I have lost my children and brother. Houses and lands were eroded. Now after losing all belongings, I have to live on the roadside. Now we do not need any assistance, we need work."







