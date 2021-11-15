Video
Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14: Internationally acclaimed author Wilbur Smith has died in S. Africa aged 88, his publisher announced Saturday.
"Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," said a statement released on the Wilbur Smith Books website.
With 49 titles under his belt since his first novel 'When the Lion Feeds' was published in 1964, Smith became a household name in literature.
"The undisputed and inimitable master of adventure writing, Wilbur Smith's novels have gripped readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages," said the statement. His bestselling 'Courtney Series', was the longest running in publishing history, said the       statement.
"In the 49 novels Smith has published to date, he has transported his readers to gold mines in South Africa, piracy on the Indian Ocean, buried treasure on tropical islands, conflict in Arabia and Khartoum, ancient Egypt, World War Two Germany and Paris, India, the Americas and the Antarctic, encountering ruthless diamond and slave traders and big game hunters in the jungles and bush of the African wilderness".    -AFP



