Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales salutes toward The Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Whitehall in central London, on November 14, 2021. Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War and services across Commonwealth countries remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI. photo : AFP