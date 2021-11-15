Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam registers to run for Libya presidency

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

TRIPOLI, Nov 14: Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registered Sunday to run in the country's December presidential polls, the electoral commission said.
"Seif al-Islam Kadhafi submitted... his candidacy for the presidential election to the High National Electoral Commission office in the (southern) city of Sebha," a statement by the commission said.
It said he had completed "all the required legal conditions" and that he was also issued with a voter registration card for the Sebha district.
Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, with a first round on December 24, is the climax of a process launched last year by the United Nations to draw a line under years of violence since the revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.
Libya opened registration for candidates on Monday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legendary novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88
Russia has 'responsibility' to end Belarus-Poland crisis: UK
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales salutes toward The Cenotaph
Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam registers to run for Libya presidency
Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured
Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship
Australia would join US in defending Taiwan if necessary
India rebels kill 5 troops, 2 others in Manipur


Latest News
Deer hides, venison seized in Barguna
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
PM returns home today
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft