Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam registers to run for Libya presidency

TRIPOLI, Nov 14: Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registered Sunday to run in the country's December presidential polls, the electoral commission said.

"Seif al-Islam Kadhafi submitted... his candidacy for the presidential election to the High National Electoral Commission office in the (southern) city of Sebha," a statement by the commission said.

It said he had completed "all the required legal conditions" and that he was also issued with a voter registration card for the Sebha district.

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, with a first round on December 24, is the climax of a process launched last year by the United Nations to draw a line under years of violence since the revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Libya opened registration for candidates on Monday. -AFP









