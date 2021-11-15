Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe fires France to WC finals, Belgium also qualify

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification football match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on November 13, 2021. photo: AFP

France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification football match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on November 13, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, NOV 14: World champions France booked their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style as Kylian Mbappe fired in four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.
Karim Benzema scored twice and there were further goals for Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann whose penalty marked his 42nd goal for France, taking him ahead of Michel Platini.
Only Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (46) have scored more for France.
The French will be joined at the finals by neighbours Belgium as the world's top-ranked team saw off Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to ensure top spot in Group E ahead of Gareth Bale's Wales who beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff.
The Netherlands, who missed out on the 2018 World Cup, looked on course to join them as they led Montenegro 2-0 going into the last 10 minutes of their encounter in Podgorica.
However, the Dutch conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes to draw 2-2. They still top Group G but are just two points ahead of Turkey and Norway.
On the sixth anniversary of the 2015 attacks in Paris which claimed the lives of 130 people, France put on a spectacular show for their supporters.
Mbappe set the ball rolling when he put the world champions ahead after just six minutes.
The Paris Saint-Germain star, playing on his home ground, added a second six minutes later and completed his first hat-trick for France with a thundering header just after the half-hour.
Belgium's forward Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (R) celebrates with Belgium's forward Christian Benteke (L) after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification football match between Belgium and Estonia at the Baudoin King Stadium in Brussels, on November 13, 2021. photo: AFP

Belgium's forward Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (R) celebrates with Belgium's forward Christian Benteke (L) after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification football match between Belgium and Estonia at the Baudoin King Stadium in Brussels, on November 13, 2021. photo: AFP

Leading 3-0 at the break, France turned up the heat even more in the second half as Benzema struck twice before Rabiot and Griezmann had their moments in the spotlight.
It was fitting that Mbappe had the final say, stroking home his fourth to complete the rout three minutes from time.
France top Group D, leaving Finland and Ukraine to scrap over second place.
"A World Cup is a dream, an aim, it's everything and it's a unique chance to play in a team that can win it. We're going over there to win it," Mbappe said.
The Finns have a two-point advantage going into the final round of matches after seeing off Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1.
The Finns had Jukka Raitala sent off before half-time but goals from Brentford forward Marcus Forss, Robin Lod and Daniel O'Shaughnessy sealed the win.
Belgium had dropped just a single point in qualifying up to this point and knew that victory over Estonia would guarantee them top spot in Group E.
Manager Roberto Martinez, however, was without furst-choice strikers Romelu Lukaku, Mitchy Batshuayi and Touri Tielemans who were all injured.
That meant a call-up for Christian Benteke and the Crystal Palace forward did not disappoint, taking his chance to press his claims by netting the opener after just 11 minutes.
"I know I'm only the third choice in the hierarchy of the forwards but I'm not giving up," said Benteke.
"The place in the squad for Qatar will be earned on the pitch."
Yannick Carrasco doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half and although Erik Sorga pulled one back for the visitors, Thorgan Hazard put the game to bed shortly after.
That win meant that Wales, who had already secured a place in the play-offs, would not be able to catch them.
The Welsh, however, boosted by the presence of Bale making his 100th appearance, produced their own impressive show with Aaron Ramsay scoring twice on a noisy night in Cardiff.
The Dutch, meanwhile, who would have qualified with a win over Montenegro, will rue careless defending after Memphis Depay had scored twice to give them a 2-0 lead.
Ilija Vukotic marked his international debut with a goal in the 82nd minute to give the home side some hope and four minutes later Nikola Vujnovic looped in a header to halt the orange march to Qatar.
"The way we played in the second half was just outrageous," Dutch captain Virgil Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Van Dijk blasts 'awful, outrageous' Dutch World Cup performance
Scheffler grabs one-shot lead at Houston Open
Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France
Greeks dominate Athens Marathon as top foreign runners stay away
Mbappe fires France to WC finals, Belgium also qualify
Badosa secures WTA semi-final berth
English cricket racism row pains Yorkshire's Asians
England fans turn Kiwi supporters for T20 WC final


Latest News
Deer hides, venison seized in Barguna
Chargesheet against Pori Moni in drug case accepted
'It was fate': Finch admits toss 'big factor' in World Cup win
Factbox: Top pain points between US and China as Xi, Biden meet
COVID cases near 253 million globally amid surge in parts of world
US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso
Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches
Japan's economy shrinks more than expected
Morata seals World Cup spot for Spain
Most Read News
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test results today
A large number of vehicles get stuck in long tailbacks on both sides
RU ex-professor Shamsul Islam dies
Bangladesh women confirm ODI series against Zimbabwe
PM returns home today
USA vs China--battling on the wrong front
Cyber bullying must be prevented
Unheard voice of the job seekers
Forge strong global partnership for humanity: Hasina
The ethnic engineering in Kenya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft