Monday, 15 November, 2021, 12:09 PM
England confident Stokes 'on track' for Ashes

Published : Monday, 15 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

LONDON, NOV 14: Ben Stokes is "on track" to make an England return in next month's Ashes opener in Brisbane, according to Test captain Joe Root.
The star all-rounder has joined England's red-ball specialists in an advance party for the five-Test series as they await the arrival of the players involved in the T20 World Cup.
Stokes, 30, was not named in England's Ashes original squad after taking an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health and recover from a severely fractured index finger.
But he subsequently declared himself available to tour and hopes are rising he could feature in the first Test at the Gabba starting on December 8, even though he has not played since July.
"It looks like he's on track and it's really exciting," Root said on Thursday.
"Ben has been fully involved in training the last couple of days," he added. "We've seen him at training. Having him back amongst things is always great, so it's really nice to have him back involved."
Root was also upbeat about the fitness of veteran seamer Stuart Broad after the 35-year-old's home season was cut short by a torn calf muscle in August.
"He bowled today in the nets again.... He's getting those workloads back up again," said the skipper.
"With all the bowlers really it's making sure that they are absolutely ready to go for that first Test match. We've got all options on the table."    -AFP


